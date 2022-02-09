After two days without food and water, a 23-year-old man who got trapped in a hill cleft in Kerala’s Palakkad district was rescued by the Indian Army. The Army team reached him and began carrying him up. He was immediately given food and water. However, the uphill journey was difficult and the man, R Babu, had to rest often on the way.

See Tweet:

@adgpi @IaSouthern teams hav secured the stuck trekker & are scaling the peak carrying him.. Babu had been stuck at a steep hillside crevice for over 43hrs at #Malampuzha #Palakkad #kerala without food &water Army teams arrived Tue night, job done in under 12hrs #India #Heroes https://t.co/qa77m4XjbF pic.twitter.com/1rJStM9g9s — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) February 9, 2022

