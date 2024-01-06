An unfortunate event has been reported from Thrissur, Kerala, where an elderly man was publicly reprimanded after he was accused of touching a woman’s breast. The incident took place in a bustling market where the woman had gone to purchase items from a grocery store. The man, identified as Ali, who runs the store near Thrissur Medical College, allegedly groped the girl. A video capturing the incident surfaced online on Thursday, January 4. In the video, the woman is seen confronting Ali, and under the encouragement of another girl present at the scene, she retaliates by hitting him with her slippers. The woman claimed that Ali touched her breast and demanded an apology from him. Although Ali apologised and pleaded with her not to lodge a police complaint, the woman stood her ground, hitting him with her slippers and asserting her intention to report the incident. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Youth Forced To Lick Another Man's Slipper, Do Squats Following Altercation in Sonbhadra, Accused Arrested (Watch Video).

Man Allegedly Touches Woman’s Breasts in Kerala

किराने की दुकान चलाने वाले अली नाम के बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति ने सामान खरीदने आई एक लड़की के स्तनों को पकड़ा। यह घटना केरल के त्रिशूर मेडिकल कॉलेज के पास हुई। pic.twitter.com/sjIjeszLuV — Sarvesh kumar (@Sarvesh38453373) January 5, 2024

