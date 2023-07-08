More and more incidents of atrocities against people from minority communities are coming to the fore after the Sidhi Urination case. Now, a man belonging to a Dalit caste was forced to lick a man's slipper and made to do squats holding ears after an altercation in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra. The accused, before making him do inappropriate acts, assaulted the victim. The entire incident was caught on camera by an accomplice of the accused, and the video soon went viral. The accused, identified as Tejbali Singh, was arrested. He works as an electricity department lineman. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Youth Assaulted in Running Car, Forced to Lick Another Man's Feet in Gwalior; Two Arrested After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Dalit Youth Forced To Lick Another Man's Slipper:

In UP's Sonbhadra, an electricity department lineman Tejbali Singh forced a Dalit man to lick former's slipper and do squats following altercation. The incident happened within limits of Shahganj PS in the district. pic.twitter.com/qfUK4MEfYW — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 8, 2023

Accused Arrested:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)