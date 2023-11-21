In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly opened fire at a school in Kerala today, November 21. According to news agency ANI, the youth reportedly opened fire at a school in Naikkanal, near Thrissur. Speaking about the incident, Krishna Teja, Collector of Thrissur, said, "It's an isolated event. We are going to investigate it and take action. No need to panic." Kerala Shocker: Child Crushed to Death After Grandfather Accidentally Drives Car Over Him in Kasargod, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Youth Opens Fire at School in Kerala

#WATCH | Kerala: A youth opened fire at a school in Naikkanal, near Thrissur. Krishna Teja, Collector of Thrissur says, "It's an isolated event... We are going to investigate it and take action... No need to panic..." pic.twitter.com/hBAlyRVhSd — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)