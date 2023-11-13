In a shocking incident, a child, who was playing outside his house, was crushed to death after his grandfather accidentally drove car over him in Kerala’s Kasargod. The disturbing incident was caught on CCTV camera. In the video, the child can be seen playing outside the house when a car drives over him and the child gets crushed under the tyre. He was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved. Accident Caught on Camera in Chennai: Speeding Car Rams Crowd, People Flung in Air; Video Surfaces.

Kerala Accident Video

#BreakingNews | Horrific Accident In #Kerala: Car runs over toddler. Grandfather runs over grandchild, boy killed in freak accident. | @dpkBopanna reports pic.twitter.com/E1S7z8sWUU — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) November 13, 2023

