A shocking knife attack took place in the Naugaon area of Dhar town, Madhya Pradesh, where a man was brutally stabbed outside his house. The victim, identified as Virendra Bhati, was attacked by two unidentified assailants after they approached him under the pretext of asking for an address. CCTV footage shows one man guarding the gate while another repeatedly stabbed Virendra, who sustained severe hand injuries while trying to defend himself. Luckily, he collapsed, avoiding a fatal abdominal wound. Locals rushed him to Dhar District Hospital, where he is receiving treatment. Naugaon police have recorded his statement and registered a case, while efforts are underway to trace the attackers using CCTV evidence. Knife Attack Caught on Camera in Bandra: Man Stabbed in Mohammadi Hotel in Mumbai’s Behram Nagar, Accused Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Knife Attack in Dhar (Disturbing Visuals)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Times of India (@timesofindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)