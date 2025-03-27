A shocking incident of a knife attack at Mohammadi Hotel in Behram Nagar, Bandra East, was captured on video and has gone viral on social media. The attack took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, with the accused repeatedly stabbing the victim in the crowded hotel. The hotel staff and customers intervened to rescue the man. Mumbai Police arrested the accused immediately, and an FIR was registered at Nirmalnagar police station under Sections 118(2), 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Deputy Commissioner of Police Manish Kanwaliya confirmed that the victim sustained a shoulder injury but is in stable condition. Further investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the attack. Delhi Bar Brawl: Beer Bottles Thrown, Glass Smashed on Man’s Head As Violent Clash Erupts Between 2 Groups at Mehrauli Club Over Choice of DJ Songs; Video Goes Viral.

Knife Attack in Bandra (Disturbing Video)

🅆🄰🅁🄽🄸🄽🄶 : The CCTV footage of the attack is disturbing and graphic." 𝕄𝕌𝕄𝔹𝔸𝕀 | "Fatal Stabbing in Mumbai's Bandra East. A gruesome incident of violence was captured on CCTV at Mohammadi Hotel in Behram Nagar, Bandra East, late last night. A man allegedly stabbed… pic.twitter.com/D8aovcANaT — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) March 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)