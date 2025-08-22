Kokilaben Ambani, mother of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance ADA Group chief Anil Ambani, was admitted to Mumbai’s HN Reliance Foundation Hospital after being airlifted in an emergency late Thursday night. Reports said the 90-year-old was flown in to the hospital following sudden health complications. She is currently under the care of senior doctors at the hospital. The Ambani family has yet to issue an official statement. Ambanis at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Mukesh Ambani, Along With Mother Kokilaben, Sons Akash and Anant, Daughter-in-Laws Shloka and Radhika and Grandsons Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj (See Pics).

Kokilaben Ambani Health Update

