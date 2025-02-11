Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his family, took part in the Holy Dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the occasion of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 on Tuesday, February 11. The Ambanis, which included Ambani’s mother, Kokilaben, sons Akash and Anant, daughters-in-law Shloka and Radhika, grandchildren Prithvi and Veda, as well as his sisters, Dipti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari, participated in the sacred ritual together. The Ambani family, spanning four generations, joined millions of devotees at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, marking a significant moment in the ongoing spiritual pilgrimage during the Maha Kumbh festival. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Traffic Advisory Issued for 'Maghi Purnima Snan' in Prayagraj on February 12.

Ambanis at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

#MahaKumbh2025 | Mukesh Ambani, along with his mother, Kokilaben, sons Akash and Anant, daughter-in-laws Shloka and Radhika, grandchildren Prithvi and Veda, and sisters Dipti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari took the holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, UP today. They were… pic.twitter.com/eOQDUtu2BZ — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2025

