An unusual glitch on Saturday saw several Kotak Mahindra Bank account holders getting trouble with ATM card and UPI transactions creating panic among customers, some of whom took to social media to report the issue. Users were unable to check their account balance via phone banking and net banking. Frustrated users took to Twitter to share their ordeal. Indian Army Sings MoU With 11 Banks, Including HDFC, ICICI, Axis, Kotak Mahindra for Agniveer Salary Package

Check Tweets:

Kotak Bank Responds on the Issue:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)