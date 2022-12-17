An unusual glitch on Saturday saw several Kotak Mahindra Bank account holders getting trouble with ATM card and UPI transactions creating panic among customers, some of whom took to social media to report the issue. Users were unable to check their account balance via phone banking and net banking. Frustrated users took to Twitter to share their ordeal. Indian Army Sings MoU With 11 Banks, Including HDFC, ICICI, Axis, Kotak Mahindra for Agniveer Salary Package

Check Tweets:

Kotak cards won't be working either at ATM or shops - Kotak Mahindra bank servers are down since morning — Regina Dulanjali (@ReginaDulanjali) December 17, 2022

Kotak bank your server is not working since morning and the customer has to face inconvenience. I am closing my account @KotakBankLtd @RBI . Who will charge these banks? — Atul Bhatia (@Db69586666) December 17, 2022

There's always a technical Glitch at Kotak Bank or kotak Net banking@KotakBankLtd @RBI Unable to check the balance via phone banking, netbanking. pic.twitter.com/QxQpdU3NkP — Rishit Dedhia (@RishitDedhia) December 17, 2022

Kotak Bank is down since morning. No info et al. No withdraw, no card, no atm. But it is sending promotional mail every now and then. Bigg thumbs down @KotakBankLtd @kotak811 — Pankaj Sinha (@pankajthewriter) December 17, 2022

Kotak Bank Responds on the Issue:

Hi! Sorry for the trouble! Our technical team is on top of this & will restore it as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding. ^Team Kotak — KotakCares (@KotakCares) December 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)