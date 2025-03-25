Amid the ongoing controversy over his video targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, comedian Kunal Kamra has released a parody song titled "Hum Honge Kangaal," a twist on the famous track "Hum Honge Kamyaab." In the video, Kamra humorously depicts an angry mob vandalising The Habitat Club, burning his posters, and shouting abuses. The song, which he introduced as "Vikasit Bharat ka ek aur anthem," features lines like "Hum honge kangaal ek din" and "Honge nange chaaro or, karenge dange chaaro or," with Kamra poking fun at the current political climate. Meanwhile, Kamra has sought a week's time to appear before the police after he was issued a summons on Tuesday over his controversial comments about Eknath Shinde. Kunal Kamra Remains Defiant After Stand-Up Comedy Criticising Eknath Shinde, Says ‘Poking Fun at Leaders Not Against Law’, Shiv Sena Neta Compares Comic’s Remarks to Taking ‘Supari’.

Kunal Kamra Drops New Song Video ‘Hum Honge Kangaal’

