A Lamborghini Aventador, valued at around INR 10 crore caught fire on a street in Bengaluru on Saturday, August 2. Videos of the incident show flames erupting from the Lamborghini Aventador’s rear engine compartment as bystanders attempted to extinguish the blaze using water, sand, and a fire extinguisher. Fortunately, no major injuries were reported. Social media influencer Sanjeev, known on Instagram as 'Nimma Mane Maga Sanju' and recognised for his luxury lifestyle and gold jewellery, later clarified that his luxury sports car sustained only minor damage. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Industrialist and car enthusiast Gautam Singhania also shared the video of the incident to raise concerns regarding the safety of Lamborghini models operating on Indian roads. Lamborghini Car Fire in Mumbai: Blaze Erupts in Moving High-End Car on Coastal Road; Business Tycoon Gautam Singhania Shares Video on X.

Lamborghini Aventador on Fire in Bengaluru

🔥 Another day, another Lamborghini in flames. This time in Bengaluru, as per report from NDTV. This isn’t a “rare incident” anymore. It’s a pattern. Why is Lamborghini silent??? Why are their cars catching fire??? Are their cars safe??? Should they be allowed in India??? 🚫🏎️🔥… pic.twitter.com/1J2TXuWQsD — Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) August 3, 2025

Lamborghini Aventador Catches Fire in Bengaluru

A Lamborghini car worth Rs 10 crore caught fire in the middle of the road, and the video of this is going viral.#bengaluru #karnataka #Lamborghini #india #viral #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/eYjvR8uU6b — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 3, 2025

