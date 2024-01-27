In a shocking incident that has gone viral on social media, a leopard was caught on CCTV entering a police station in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, and taking away a dog. The incident occurred on the night of January 24 at Rajapur Police Station. The CCTV footage shows the leopard entering the police station premises while chasing dogs that were wandering inside. The leopard managed to catch one of the dogs inside the police station and then moved towards a water tank on the side of the courtyard, where there was a well. Fortunately, all the staff noticed the leopard’s entry and ran to safety. Leopard Spotted in Haryana: Big Cat Enters Residential Area in Hisar, Caught After Seven Hours; Two Injured (Watch Video).

Leopard Enters Police Station in Ratnagiri

