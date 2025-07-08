A leopard strayed into a house in Hafizganj of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Sunday evening, July 6, apparently in pursuit of food. However, the wild cat was forced to after the dog bravely confronted it, barking persistently and alerting the family. A viral video of the incident shows the dog and leopard face to face in the courtyard, with the dog refusing to back down until the leopard fled as residents rushed to the scene. Forest department officials arrived shortly after and launched a search operation in the area.`Leopard Attack Caught on Camera in UP: Panic Among Locals As Big Cat Goes on Rampage in Bahraich, Attacks Villagers Leaving 6 Injured; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Pet Dog Scares Away Leopard in UP

