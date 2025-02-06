In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a leopard attacked several villagers in Bahraich. According to news agency IANS, the leopard entered a village in Bahraich's Sujauli Karikot area under the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division and attacked several villagers. At least six people were injured in the leopard attack. It is also learned that panic spread among locals as the big cat went on a rampage. Somehow, villagers managed to drive the leopard away into the forest by making loud noises. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. After the incident, local authorities were alerted. Uttar Pradesh: Leopard Hit by Speeding Vehicle Near Kashi Toll Plaza on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Dies.

Leopard Attacks Villagers in UP's Bahraich

Uttar Pradesh: Leopard attacks villagers in Bahraich, Injures Several A leopard entered a village in Bahraich’s Sujauli Karikot area under the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, attacking and injuring at least six people. Panic spread among locals as the ferocious animal went on a… pic.twitter.com/hOySItwkR7 — IANS (@ians_india) February 6, 2025

