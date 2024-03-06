A stunning video has surfaced on social media that shows an Air Canada flight getting hit by a lightning strike shortly after it departed from Vancouver International Airport on Sunday night. Incidentally, the flight took off from YVR around 7:30 pm amid a dark and stormy sky. Moments later, a bright flash of lightning strikes the aircraft, lighting up the entire scene. Air India Restarts Flights to Tel Aviv Nearly Five Months After Suspension in Wake of Israel-Hamas War.

Lightning Strikes Air Canada Plane

WATCH A remarkable video captures the moment a plane is hit by lightning while approaching Vancouver International Airport. pic.twitter.com/ATXK7y521K — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) March 5, 2024

