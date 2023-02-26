The Allahabad High Court on Sunday said that the existence of a "Live in relationship" does not give one a license for posting objectionable messages and pictures of one's live-in partner. A few days ago, the Allahabad HC had granted bail to a man accused of raping his married live-in partner. The court had observed that it was difficult for a woman to live alone after breaking of live-in relationship. Live-In Relationship Not Recognised Acceptable in Indian Society, Hard for Woman To Live Alone After Break-Up, Says Allahabad High Court.

Live in Relationship No License To Post Objectionable Messages and Pictures

"The existence of a #LiveInRelationship does not give one a license for posting objectionable messages and pictures of live-in partner" : #AllahabadHighCourt #LiveIn pic.twitter.com/ZtAw2jEqKZ — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 26, 2023

