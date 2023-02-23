Granting bail to a man accused of raping his married live-in partner, the Allahabad High Court recently observed that it is difficult for a woman to live alone after breaking of live-in relationship, Live Law reported. The one-judge bench observed that Indian Society, at large, does not recognize such relationships as acceptable, the Court added that a woman, therefore, is left with no option but to lodge a first information report against her live-in partner, as it happened in the present case.

Live-In Relationship Not Recognised Acceptable in Indian Society:

