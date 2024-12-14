Veteran BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on December 14, marking his second hospitalisation this year. The 97-year-old leader, who had been earlier admitted to the same hospital in July, is reportedly undergoing treatment for health-related issues. Further updates on his health are awaited from the hospital. LK Advani Health Update: Veteran BJP Leader Lal Krishna Advani Discharged From Apollo Hospital in Delhi (Watch Video).

LK Advani Admitted to Apollo Hospital

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/uiolHBHewB — IANS (@ians_india) December 14, 2024

