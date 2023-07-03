Multiple videos of tourists thronging the Lohagad Fort in Maharahstra in large numbers have gone viral on social media. The videos show hundreds and thousands of people being stranded at the Lohagad Fort for nearly four hours during the trek. While a huge number of people can be seen being stranded at the Lohagad fort, fortunately, there were no reports of any stampede. As per various news reports, people thronged the fort in large numbers on weekends to enjoy the rainy weather. However, disturbing video footage revealed overcrowding at the fort with hardly any space to move. Maharashtra: Now, ‘Drinking’ in Precincts of Heritage Forts May Land You in Jail.

Tourists Stuck at Lohagad Fort for Hours

Crowd at Lohagad Fort

