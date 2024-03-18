The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, March 18, issued orders for the removal of the Home Secretary in six states namely Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. As per news agency ANI, besides the removal of the Home Secretary in the above six states, the Election Commission has also ordered the removal of the Secretary of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh. As per reports, the Election Commission has also taken necessary action to remove the Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal. PM Narendra Modi Chairs Cabinet Meeting Day After Election Commission Announces Schedule for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Seeks ‘100-Day Action Plan’ of New Govt.

EC Orders Removal of West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued orders for the removal of the Home Secretary in six states namely Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Additionally, the Secretary of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and… pic.twitter.com/DxvZPPlbNz — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

