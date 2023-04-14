Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited West Bengal where he offered prayers at the Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata. Speaking to the media, Shah said that BJP will win more than 35 seats in West Bengal in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He also said that PM Narendra Modi will once again become the PM of the country with more than 300 seats. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: We Are United, Says Rahul Gandhi After Meeting Sharad Pawar Over Opposition Unity Ahead of General Polls (Watch Video).

'Modi ji Will Again Become the PM of the Country'

#WATCH | West Bengal: "BJP will win more than 35 seats in West Bengal in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Modiji will again become the PM of the country with more than 300 seats": Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/sbipcJwaaH — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

