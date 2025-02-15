A major fire broke out at a luxury hotel Chiltren Firehouse in London on Friday, February 14. Firefighters said that over 100 people were on Feb 14 forced to evacuate a luxury London hotel, a favourite celebrity haunt that was once a fire station, when a Valentine’s Day blaze broke out. A video showing raging flames and thick smoke coming out of Chiltern Firehouse in London has surfaced on social media. More details are awaited. England Fire Videos: Explosions Heard As Blaze Rages Through Industrial Estate in Cannock, Efforts Underway To Douse Flame.

London Hotel Fire

BREAKING: Major fire breaks out in luxury London hotel, more than 100 people forced to evacuate pic.twitter.com/QgiJmX9FGc — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)