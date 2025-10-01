Oil marketing companies have revised commercial LPG cylinder prices, raising rates by INR 15.50 effective today. The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi now stands at INR 1,595.50. However, there is no change in the cost of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders, providing relief to household consumers. The hike will mainly impact hotels, restaurants, and commercial establishments that rely heavily on LPG for cooking and operations. Consumers are advised to check updated rates in their respective cities, as prices may vary regionally. LPG Cylinder Price Cut: Commercial Cylinder’s Price Reduced by INR 51.50, Effective September 1.

Commercial LPG Cylinder Costlier by INR 15.50 from Today

Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG cylinders. The rate of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders has been increased by Rs 15.50, effective from today. In Delhi, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will be Rs 1595.50 from today. There is… — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X Account of ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

