In a distressing incident, 37-year-old High Court lawyer Anupam Tiwari jumped into a canal in Lucknow late Friday night, April 16, following a dispute with his wife. His brother, in a bid to rescue him, also jumped in. Police and divers launched an overnight search operation, later joined by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). After nearly 12–13 hours, one body was recovered. Tiwari, a resident of Hasemau in Chinhat and originally from Gopalpur village in Mau district, practised at the Lucknow bench of the High Court. Uttar Pradesh Horror: In 2 Separate Cases, Spouses Murdered, Bodies Chopped Into Pieces and Fed To Fish or Dumped in River.

Advocate Anupam Tiwari Jumps Into Canal After Quarrel With Wife in Lucknow

