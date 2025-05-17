Ballia, May 17: Uttar Pradesh is observing ghastly cases of domestic violence and brutal killings that have shocked the entire state. In two different cases from Ballia and Shravasti districts, wives have brutally murdered their husbands, cut their bodies into pieces, and tried to conceal evidence most chillingly.

In Ballia, Maya, aged 50, who was having an affair, conspired with her lover to kill her retired army husband. Maya killed him, cut the body into six parts, and threw them into the Ghaghra River. Ironically, she later registered a missing person's report at the police station to deflect suspicion about herself. Her crime was soon discovered, and she was nabbed by the police. Ballia Horror: Retired BRO Employee Brutally Murdered, Body Chopped Into Pieces and Dumped at Various Places; UP Police Arrest Wife and Her Lover (Video).

At the same time, in Shravasti, a mentally disturbed man named Saifuddin killed his wife, Mukin, alias Sabina. He killed her, cut her body into pieces, and threw some into a canal, feeding fish there. He also attempted to burn the rest to destroy evidence. The horrific crime was discovered when Sabina's family reported her missing after she ceased responding to calls. Under police investigation, Saifuddin first attempted to mislead the police but afterwards admitted to the killing. Sabina's severed hand was found at the spot pointed out by Saifuddin, who is now in prison. Shravasti: Married Woman Reportedly Elopes With Village Boy, Leaving 4 Children Behind in Uttar Pradesh.

These terrible incidents raise serious issues regarding the decline of trust and sanctity in marriage relationships in Uttar Pradesh. What was regarded as a union for seven lifetimes is now broken by selfishness, betrayal, and insanity, leaving society and families stunned.

Police are making concerted efforts to investigate these incidents, put the perpetrators behind bars, and restore people's sense of security. In the meantime, these catastrophes are a sombre reminder of the imperative for raising awareness and intervening in domestic disputes before they proceed to such tragic consequences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2025 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).