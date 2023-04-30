At least nine people have died and 11 others hospitalised after a gas leak was reported in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana, Punjab. After the incident came to light, a team of NDRF personnel reached the spot for the rescue operation. The area has been cordoned off. Speaking about the reported gas leakage, a local identified as Anjan Kumar said, "This was a poisonous gas leak...At least eight people have died. Three of the bodies have turned blue...It is poisonous. You won't be able to breathe.." Ludhiana Gas Leak: Nine Dead, 11 Others Hospitalised After Gas Leakage Reported in Giaspura Area; NDRF Personnel Reach Spot (Watch Video).

This Was a Poisonous Gas Leak, Says Local

#WATCH | Ludhiana gas leak | "This was a poisonous gas leak...At least eight people have died. Three of the bodies have turned blue...It is poisonous. You won't be able to breathe..," says a local, Anjan Kumar. A few members of his family died in the gas leak. pic.twitter.com/KIYQMYCanF — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)