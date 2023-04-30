A team of NDRF personnel reached the spot in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana where a gas leak incident was reported. Local officials said that nine people died and 11 others are hospitalised after the gas leak was reported in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana, Punjab. A team of local administration, police officials, and NDRF are at the spot. Local officials said that the area has been cordoned off. So far, the gas leak has claimed 9 lives while 11 others have been hospitalised. Gas Leak in Ludhiana: At Least 6 Killed, Several Experience Breathing Problems After Gas Leaked From Factory (Watch Video).

NDRF Personnel Reach the Spot in Giaspura Area

#WATCH | Punjab: NDRF personnel reach the spot in Giaspura area of Ludhiana where a gas leak claimed 9 lives; 11 others are hospitalised. Local officials say that the area has been cordoned off. pic.twitter.com/BuxUEb8SCq — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)