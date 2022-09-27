One child was dead and 39 school students were safe when a school bus carrying 40 children met with an accident in Sagar's Rahatgarh on Tuesday morning, September 27.

Visuals From the Spot:

Madhya Pradesh | A school bus carrying 40 children met with an accident in Sagar's Rahatgarh. One child died. All other children are safe: Sagar Collector Deepak Arya pic.twitter.com/Nga1NLMoba — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 27, 2022

A private school bus crashed near Chandrapur village in Rahatgarh block of Sagar district, the district administration on the spot, children are being taken out of the bus by ambulance and sent to district hospital, children injured.

