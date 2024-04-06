A beggar in a residential in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal allegedly pretended to be disabled. However, when an elderly man discovered his deceit, he used a viper to thrash him. The elderly man can be seen asking the beggar to get up while hitting him with a viper in a video posted on Instagram on March 27. At first, the beggar does all in his power to hide his deception while pleading with the old man to stop treating him this way. The latter, however, is not in the mood to hear him out and continues to strike him, particularly near his legs, with a viper. The beggar eventually gets up and shows the elderly guy a wound on his leg after being told to do so several times. The elderly man instructs the visitor to leave the area immediately, not even bothering to examine his wounds. In the end, the bagger can be seen leaving the area while limping on his wounded leg. The video of the incident is currently doing rounds on social media. Uttar Pradesh: Beggar Abused, Beaten by Man in Ghaziabad, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Beggar Faking Disability Thrashed With Viper in Bhopal

