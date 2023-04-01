A beggar was abused and beaten by a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. The accused has been identified as Annu Chaudhary. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, Chaudhary can be seen pointing sticks at the beggar while also abusing him. After the video went viral, the Ghaziabad police took cognisance of the video and have launched probe into the incident. Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Biker Beaten Up by Taxi Driver for Overtaking in Nagpur (Watch Video).

Beggar Beaten in Ghaziabad

