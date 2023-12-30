Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday, December 30, assigned portfolios to the newly sworn-in members of his cabinet, keeping the Home Department with himself while giving Finance to Deputy CM Jagdish Devda and Public Health Department to another Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla. CM Yadav retained most of the key portfolios, including General Administration, Home, Jail, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Public Relations, Narmada Valley Development, Aviation, Mineral Resources, Public Service Management, Overseas Indian and all other departments not specifically assigned to any minister. Devda would be handling Finance, Commercial Taxes, Planning, Economics and Statistics, and Shukla overseeing Public Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education. Kailash Vijayvargiya was given the charge of Urban Development and Housing and Parliamentary Affairs. Prahlad Singh Patel was assigned Panchayat and Rural Development, and Labour. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Invites Home Minister Amit Shah To Inaugurate Cyber Tehsil System on January 1.

Madhya Pradesh Portfolio Allocation:

मंत्रिपरिषद के सभी माननीय मंत्री साथियों को विभागों की जिम्मेदारी मिलने पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि आप सभी निष्ठापूर्वक अपने दायित्वों का निर्वहन कर, स्वर्णिम मध्यप्रदेश के संकल्प को सिद्ध करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/jxbSOcXrQs — Chief Minister Madhya Pradesh (@FCMohanYadav) December 30, 2023

