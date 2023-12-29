Bhopal, December 29: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi and requested him to inaugurate the Cyber Tehsil System in the state on January 1, 2024. CM Yadav said, "The state government is determined to fulfil the guarantees of the manifesto given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of the state. In this sequence, the state government decided to implement the concept of cyber tehsil in the entire state from January 1, 2024."

The Chief Minister also informed that with the use of modern technology in the cyber tehsil system, the transfer of name can be done in favour of the buyer within the time limit of 15 days of the registry in a transparent manner without giving a separate application. The Khasra map (land document) can also be improved immediately. Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion: Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel Among 28 MLAs Sworn In As Ministers Led by CM Mohan Yadav (Watch Video).

In the first phase, this process is being implemented only in such undisputed cases where the sale is of the entire property. Later it will be implemented in all types of undisputed transfers and divisions. With an online, paperless and faceless process of name transfer through Cyber Tehsil, the state government will move in the direction of "Good Governance to Good rule", he added. Madhya Pradesh Will Follow Footsteps Just in Way PM Narendra Modi Is Leading Country, Says CM-Designate Mohan Yadav.

Union Minister Shah has accepted the CM Yadav's request to mark his presence on the beginning of New Year in the state and inaugurate the cyber tehsil system in the entire state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)