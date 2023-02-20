A unique wedding took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa where a marriage took place on a hospital bed. The marriage venue was shifted to the hospital after the bride met with an accident on her marriage day. The couple tied the nuptial knot on Mahashivratri, two days after their scheduled marriage because of an unfortunate accident that left the bride with a fractured arm and leg. The bride performed the rituals on her hospital bed, which was beautifully decorated as a 'mandap'. Uttar Pradesh: Cop Slaps Woman Selling Flowers Outside Temple in Gorakhpur, Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral

Unique Mandap in Khandwa:

दुल्हन हुई घायल तो अस्पताल पहुंची बारात, बेड पर ही दूल्हे ने रचाई शादी | Unseen India pic.twitter.com/A8ENcxVuis — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) February 20, 2023

