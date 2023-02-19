A cop slapped a woman selling flowers after an argument at the Baba Mukteshwar Nath temple during evening time on Saturday. The woman was selling flower and puja articles outside the temple. A probe has been initiated after the video showing a local cop thrashing a woman flower-seller went viral on social media platforms. In the viral video, it can be seen that a police officer pulled the woman while slapping her as the situation escalated. At the same time, others stepped in to calm the situation. Many police officers were there throughout this time. Madhya Pradesh: Petrol Pump Employees Beat Up Doctor, His Friend in Indore; Video Goes Viral.

Cop Slaps Woman Outside Temple in Gorakhpur:

प्रकरण की जाँच पुलिस अधीक्षक नगर गोरखपुर द्वारा की जा रही है, जाँचोपरान्त आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जायेगी । — Gorakhpur Police (@gorakhpurpolice) February 18, 2023

