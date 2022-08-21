In a shocking incident, a woman was slapped and abused by an unidentified man after she asked him to pay toll taxes in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district. According to reports, the accused is related to a politician. After a video of the incident went viral on social media, Ram Kumar Raghuvanshi, Biaora PS in charge said that the woman complained against the accused. Post this, an FIR was registered under sections 354, 323, and 506 in Biaora rural police station. Raghuvanshi also said that the accused is still at large.

Check Tweet:

