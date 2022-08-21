In a viral video shared on social media can be seen a man slapped a woman toll booth worker in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh soon after her colleague in a pink dress came forward to rescue her from the attack. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Watch CCTV Video Here:

Ruckus at toll booth in Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh, controversy over not paying toll tax at booth, man slaps female employee at toll.#MadhyaPradesh #Rajgarh #CCTV pic.twitter.com/aL27VRNkBQ — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) August 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)