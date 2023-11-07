Union Minister and BJP leader Prahlad Patel's convoy met with a road accident in Amarwara of Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh today, November 7. Prahlad Patel, who is a candidate from Narsinghpur for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, was travelling from Chhindwara to Narsinghpur when the accident took place. Speaking about the accident, Sudhir Jain, SDM Chhindwara, said, "One person died, three people were injured in the accident. The injured have been referred to Nagpur Medical College." Union Minister Prahlad Patel Holds 'Padayatra' in Support of BJP Candidate in Chhindwara.

Prahlad Patel's Convoy Meets with Accident

#WATCH | SDM Chhindwara Sudhir Jain says "One person died, three people were injured in the accident. The injured have been referred to Nagpur Medical College." pic.twitter.com/lRMjuxVqOM — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

Prahlad Patel's Convoy Accident Video

#WATCH | Union Minister and BJP candidate from Narsinghpur, Prahlad Patel's convoy meets with a road accident in Amarwara of Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh. The minister was travelling from Chhindwara to Narsinghpur. pic.twitter.com/k9vQvQWxda — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)