As many as seven people were killed and 40 injured on Sunday (April 9) evening after a 100-year-old neem tree fell over a tin shade in a temple in Maharashtra's Akola. The tree fell due to heavy rain and a wind storm. The wounded are getting treatment at BMC Hospital. The District Magistrate, Neema Arora, has assured that people who require further assistance in private hospitals will be provided. Video: Monkey Falls From Tree on Road, Unable To Get Up in UP’s Ghaziabad.

A 100-Year-Old Neem Tree Fell And Kills Seven

At least 7 killed, 40 injured when a 100 year old tree fallen on rooftop of temple in Paras town of #Maharashtra's Akola yesterday. District magistrate Neema Arora informs about this tragic incident, says, all possible assistance & compensation to be provided by administration. pic.twitter.com/XbmBaTsyQz — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 10, 2023

