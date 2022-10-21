In a shocking incident, four youths reportedly died by drowning in a pond behind Khandeshwar Shiva Temple in Maharashtra's Thane district. The incident took place in the Badlapur area. As per the reports, the group of men went to the spot for a picnic. Meanwhile, Thane Municipal Corporation said that the bodies were recovered and were sent for post-mortem. " A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, Municipal Corporation added. Video: Police Officer of UP's Balrampur Risks His Life, Saves Child From Drowning in Flooded Waters.

Four Die by Drowning in Pond at Thane:

Maharashtra | 4 youths died after drowning in a pond behind Khandeshwar Shiva Temple in Badlapur area of ​​Thane dist. All of them went to the spot for a picnic. Bodies recovered & sent for post-mortem. Case registered & further investigation underway: Thane Municipal Corporation — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)