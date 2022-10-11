In a video that has gone viral on social media, a boy who was drowning was saved by an officer of Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur police. In the 35-second video clip shared by Balrampur police, Gurusen Singh, outpost in-charge Kasba Utraula can be seen wading through water in order to save a boy who was drowning in the flooded waters of the district. The officer is seen risking his life ad he goes about to save the small child. Video: Women Get Into Ugly Fight, Pull Each Other’s Hair Over Smith Machine in Gym.

Outpost In-Charge Saves Child From Drowning

