In a tragic incident, a 81-year-old ex-serviceman, Chandrabhan Malunjkar, died during the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' event being celebrated to mark the 75th Independence Day at a school in Nashik, Maharashtra. Chandrabhan Malunjkar took part in the 1962 war. He was a resident of the Satpur area of Nashik, suddenly fell unconscious at the school program. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

