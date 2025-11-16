CCTV footage from Shrirampur–Belapur Road in Maharashtra captured a dramatic crash around 11:46 PM on November 13, showing an overspeeding car losing control before smashing into the road divider and uprooting a streetlight pole. The impact was so forceful that sparks flew as the pole collapsed, narrowly missing a two-wheeler passing by. Both the rider and pillion had a close escape, managing to swerve away just in time. Eyewitnesses and visuals suggest the car’s driver appeared heavily intoxicated moments before the crash. Local residents rushed to the spot, while authorities are verifying the driver’s condition and assessing the damage. Police inquiry is underway. Ratlam Road Accident: 5 killed After Speeding Car Loses Control, Falls Into Gorge on Delhi–Mumbai Expressway; Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

Overspeeding Car Rams Divider and Streetlight on Shrirampur–Belapur Road at Midnight

