Five people, including a 15-year-old boy and a 70-year-old man, were killed early Friday morning, November 14, when a speeding car lost control and fell into a gorge on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway near Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. CCTV video captured the vehicle breaking through a metal barrier near the Mahi River bridge before plunging into the ditch. The car, bearing Maharashtra registration, carried passengers from Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Police suspect high speed and possible driver fatigue as factors behind the crash. Rescuers recovered the bodies and took them to Dr Lakshmi Narayan Pandey Government Medical College for post-mortem. Authorities are investigating the incident, urging drivers to follow speed limits and remain alert on expressways. BMW Accident on Mumbai Coastal Road: Luxury Car Loses Control, Crashes Into Barrier Near Tardeo, Video Surfaces.

5 Killed as Car Falls Into Gorge on Delhi–Mumbai Expressway

