Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar decided that the Ajit Pawar faction is the ‘real NCP (Nationalist Congress Party)’ based on a legislative majority on Thursday, February 15, 2024. The Ajit Pawar-led group was assigned the party name 'NCP' and poll symbol 'clock' by the Election Commission of India (ECI) recently. Additionally, Sharad Pawar's faction has been assigned the party name "Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar." Ajit Pawar Faction Is Real NCP: Big Setback to Sharad Pawar, Election Commission Decides Nationalist Congress Party Symbol Goes to Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Decides Ajit Pawar Faction to be ‘Real NCP’

