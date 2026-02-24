Indian Army Soldier and Toll Employee Clash Over Tax Exemption at Gadha Toll Plaza in Madhya Pradesh, Netizens React As Video Goes Viral
A viral video shows a dispute at Madhya Pradesh's Gadha toll plaza after an Indian Army soldier was asked to pay toll. While the soldier claimed prior exemptions, the employee insisted payment is required for off-duty travel. Public debate is split, with many noting that exemptions only apply to official government duty.
A video going viral on social media shows a confrontation between an Indian Army official and an employee at a toll plaza over tax exemption. It is reported that a man serving in the Indian Army was travelling between Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The man is said to have crossed six tolls on each side but faced the same confusion everywhere. However, at Gadha Toll plaza in Madhya Pradesh, the Indian army official was exempted from paying toll thrice but was asked to pay toll the fourth time. A video surfaced online shows the employee at the toll plaza telling the Army official that he is off duty. While the video has sparked outrage, people took to the comments section to share their views. One user said that toll tax is exempted when the official is in uniform and on official duty with govt vehicle. Another user added that the toll employee is right. A third comment added, "Soldiers in personal vehicles must pay tolls like regular citizens". Who Is Exempted From Toll Tax in India? NHAI Shares List of VIPs, Officials and Vehicles.
Video Shows Toll Operator Telling Army Personnel That He is Off Duty
View this post on Instagram
Netizens Share Their Views As Viral Video Shows Employee of Toll Plaza Demanding Toll Tax from Indian Army Personnel
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 11:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).