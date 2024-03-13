Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to rename the British-era names of eight Mumbai railway stations. According to reports, the cabinet has also approved the construction of a sea link between Uttan (Bhayander) and Virar (Palghar). Further, the cabinet has approved the purchase of 2.5 acres of land in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, to construct a Maharashtra Bhavan there. The budget proposal for the same was already made in the state budget during the previous budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly. Mumbai Central, Seven Other Local Railway Stations To Be Renamed, Check List of Proposed New Names.

Maharashtra Cabinet to Rename British Era Names of Eight Railway Stations

Maharashtra cabinet has approved the purchase of 2.5 acres of land in Srinagar, J&K to construct a Maharashtra Bhavan there. The budget proposal for the same was already done in the State budget in the previous budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly. — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

