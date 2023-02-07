In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra, a woman was allegedly brutally thrashed by a man in a kid's clothing store in Aurangabad. A video of the incident, which was caught on CCTV camera has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the woman was allegedly beaten by her husband after she left him and came to live at her mother's place. The 1-minute video clip shows the man attacking the woman and beating her mercilessly. As the video moves further, the man goes on to hit the woman and even push her against the shop's wooden cabinet while the shopkeeper tries to stop their fight. In the end, the man catches the woman by her head and throws her on the ground. As per reports, the woman suffered injuries to her eyes and fingers in the brutal attack. Viral Video: Monkeys Create Ruckus at Gulmandi Area in Aurangabad's Bazarpeth, Snatch Items Being Sold for Makar Sankranti.

Woman Brutally Attacked by Estranged Husband in Aurangabad

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)