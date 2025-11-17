Tensions erupted in Maharashtra's Lonavala after a dispute between local and outstation cab drivers turned violent. A video of the alleged incident showing a man assaulting an outstation cab driver and vandalising his vehicle with a stone in Lonavala has also gone viral on social media. In the video, the cab driver from Pune is seen telling the man that he had gone for breakfast as he pleads with the man, identified as Sonya Gupta, not to beat him up and vandalise his vehicle. However, Gupta is seen ignoring the cab driver from Pune and repeatedly thrashing him. The viral clip also shows the Gupta throwing a stone at the Pune cab driver's vehicle as other drivers try to intervene and separate the two. After the incident came to light, the police detained Gupta. Dinesh Tayde, inspector of Lonavala Rural Police, said that Sonya Gupta has been detained, and a further investigation is underway. Mumbai: Man Beats Ola Driver, Smashes Him To Ground After Cab Hits His Audi Q3 in Ghatkopar, Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

Man Assaults Cab Driver from Pune in Lonavala

These visuals are from Lonavala. A Pune based cab driver drops a passenger to Lonavala and stops for breakfast on his return with his Ola/Uber app still active. Local village groups allegedly make fake bookings, track his live location, and then brutally assault him inhumanely as… pic.twitter.com/foMeAYQ62N — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) November 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

