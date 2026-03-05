A spectator at the Pakistan Tapeball Championship has earned PKR 20,000 after taking a spectacular diving catch in the stands. Described as 'Unbelievable Athleticism’ by netizens, the fan intercepted a powerful six before sliding safely through a wooden fence to avoid injury. The moment occurred during Day 4 of the tournament in Karachi. As a batter struck the ball over the boundary, the supporter launched into a full-length dive to secure a clean catch, drawing cheers from the crowd and viral attention on social media. Pakistan Cricket Team Player Fined Following Female Hotel Staff Harassment Allegation During ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Sri Lanka: Reports.

Sensational Catch

Unbelievable athleticism 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/wzt5a8ZfkC — Pakistan Tapeball Championship (@tapeballchamp) March 4, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (tapeballchamp). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)